In the madness that is any given Southern California beach during summer, loggers Andy Nieblas and Nick Melanson trim through the crowd and ghost-riding boards at Doheny. A surfer nearly takes a longboard to the jugular after a turtle-dive goes wrong, and a loose log plows through the the inside. Amidst the notorious Orange County line-up traffic, Nieblas and Melanson still manage a couple of fin-first take-offs and head dips.