Asher Pacey’s new edit is replete with everything you’d want in an entertaining surf flick: stylish surfing, warm-watered points, funky wedges, hollow tubes, a good soundtrack, mind-blowingly talented kneeboarding and, um, random shots of old guys with man-ponytails. Zion Wetsuit’s new edit, titled “Low Barometric Pressure Energy”, is 11 minutes of beach-going weirdness spliced in between footage of Pacey doing what he does best on two fins and a block of foam. Press play and be entertained.
Asher Pacey Grooves Through Cyclone Oma
Watch the twin-fin aficionado style his way along right points and funky wedges during Cyclone Oma last month