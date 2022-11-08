At Home With Jay Davies

Jay Davies lost his main sponsor a few years back, but that didn’t keep the power-footed Australian away from living his best life. Switching gears to focusing on the marine industry after being dropped, Davies spends a lot more time on a boat these days but that doesn’t keep him from getting incredibly shacked, as per usual, along the tube-dotted shore of his home coast. Click in above to hear what Davies has been up to recently and take a peek at what hollowed-out wonders exist in his backyard.