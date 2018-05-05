An Attempt to Upstage Founders’ Cup?

Jamie O'Brien just dropped a clip of a new artificial wave as the event at Surf Ranch kicks off

Remember when Kelly Slater debuted his wave pool, the one that’s hosting the WSL Founders’ Cup right now, the day after Adriano De Souza won the 2015 title? Jamie O’Brien might’ve taken a page out of Slater’s playbook by posting a video of a new wave pool in Waco, Texas during the morning of the highly anticipated event. The wave is created by American Wave Machines and is located at BSR Cable Park.

Although there’s no surfer to assess just how big the wave is, there’s a rumor that a full-length edit is forthcoming.

Will O’Brien’s post steal any thunder from the Founders’ Cup? Or are surfers too busy surfing real waves in the ocean to care?