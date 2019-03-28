The "Morning of the Earth" star suffered a fatal heart attack after an afternoon session at Angourie

The surf world lost a true icon yesterday. It was reported that Dave “Baddy” Treloar, star of Alby Falzon’s watershed 1971 film “Morning of the Earth” and beloved Angourie surfer, passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack following an afternoon session at his beloved break. He was 68 years old.

According to Matt Warshaw’s Encyclopedia of Surfing, Treloar was born in 1951 and began surfing at 7 years old at Sydney’s Manly Beach, under the tutelage of his older brother and 1964 South Australian champion Graeme Treloar. Treloar, who was dubbed “Baddy” at an early age, found competitive success in the late ’60s and early ’70s, placing third at the 1970 Bells event behind fellow phenoms Nat Young and Ted Spencer.

In 1971, Treloar moved to the gorgeous stretch of rural coast in Angourie, New South Wales, where filmmaker Alby Falzon would capture him living the dreamiest of surfing existences, building boards in his overgrown yard and racing the hallow peelers just a short hike away.

That enviably-simple surfing life came to define Treloar in the public eye, and in a 1995 profile piece in Surfing Life magazine, Treloar famously said, “I just surf and fish. I don’t try to do anything else.”

Our thoughts are with his friends, family and the Australian surf community who will miss him dearly.