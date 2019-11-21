Unless you’ve been living a Luddite screen-less existence over the past year, you’ve likely seen numerous social media posts from Australian surfers sharing about their battle against a Norwegian oil company called Equinor. If you haven’t, here’s a quick breakdown of what’s been going on: Last year, Equinor (who claims to be a clean energy company) submitted an environmental draft plan for a deep-sea drilling operation in the Great Australian Bight–a stretch of marine-rich ocean off the coast of South Australia (which, just FYI, sustains wild fisheries and aquaculture industries worth around $440 million per year and regional tourism industries worth around $1.2 billion a year).

According to Equinor’s own modeling, if a worst-case-scenario spill were to happen, not only would a devastating amount of oil impact the area’s unique wildlife, it would reach the majority of the Australian continent’s surfable coastline.

Understandably, Australian surfers were up in arms about the plan and the potential of a catastrophic oil spill happening along their pristine coastline. Since the plan was made public, the Australian surf community has done everything they can to protest the planned drilling, including putting pressure on the Australian government, sending in public comments to NOPSEMA (National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority, the industry regulator in Australia) and organizing massive paddle-outs to make a powerful statement of their unity on the matter. In March of this year, thousands of surfers and ocean-goers gathered in Torquay and beyond to make their voices heard, the images from which went viral around the world on social media.

Just a couple weeks ago, NOPSEMA rejected Equinor’s Environment Plan for a second time and gave the oil company another 21 days to submit further information. NOPSEMA will likely make a decision about the planned drilling some time before the end of the year.

This weekend, on November 23rd, advocates, surfers and concerned citizens are paddling out again to raise further awareness and remind Equinor the fight isn’t over. The Great Australian Bight Alliance is organizing a National Day of Action to mobilize surfers opposing Equinor’s plans in the form country-wide paddle-outs. More than 45 locations will see surfers gathering together en masse to make a statement about the Bight–and about climate change in general.

If you’re in Australia and would like to show your support, click here to find your local paddle out and details about where and when surfers will start to gather.