URBNSURF, a private-equity-backed company planning to build 10 world-class wave pools in the next decade across Australia, has just pulled back the curtain on its first wave-making machine located 15 km outside Melbourne. Well, partially pulled back the curtain. Yesterday they dropped a video featuring the lagoon filled up with H2O and a machine grinding out what looks like tubular artificial peelers (you can watch the video here).

Also, the edit features random appearances by Taj Burrow and what looks to be Tyler Wright, although neither of them are shown surfing the wave for some odd reason.

The wave is powered by Wavegarden’s Cove technology, which created quite a splash when the R&D site in Spain was first unveiled a few years back. And just last week, Wavegarden teased their full-scale public wave pool using the same tech, which set to open this weekend in Bristol, England.

While it’s difficult to decipher how good the waves actually are without surfers for reference, the URBNSURF website explains that “Roary” (the name they’ve given their wave generator) can produce multiple types of waves depending on a surfer’s ability. Here’s more from their site:

“Tubos, aptly named by the Spanish, reminds us of barrelling, low-tide Snapper on the right, or Macaronis on the left. Giros I and Giros II, two performance turns waves, offer multiple sections for carves, snaps and cutbacks – designed for intermediate surfers wanting to practice and hone their skills. Malibu, a gentle, peeling greenwater wave, will be perfect for learners and beginners who want to get up and riding (fast), gain confidence, and have a blast.

But there’s still more work to do, much more. Wavegarden’s founder and inventor, Josema, is on his way to help us develop new waves, complete the menu, and give Roary some fine-tuning. Get ready, because the best is yet to come.

According to the site, the park will be open in the summer of 2020 and will include a restaurant, a surf shop, lessons, coaching, hot tubs and bookable cabanas. Stay tuned for more info as URBNSURF drops more footage in the coming months.