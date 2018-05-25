Slater Out of Bali Event; Young Barron Mamiya Takes His Spot

Yesterday Kelly Slater posted an Instagram story while cruising around San Clemente, California, over 8,000 miles away from Bali, where tomorrow’s ‘CT contest opens, leaving many fans to wonder if the GOAT will pull another no-show. Well according to the WSL, that’s exactly what he’s doing. Earlier today the WSL’s Dave Prodan confirmed to us Slater has officially withdrawn from the Corona Bali Protected.

Filling in for Slater will be 18-year-old Barron Mamiya from the North Shore. If you don’t recognize the name, check out this edit Varial Foam posted of him early this month. The young phenom has been turning heads the past couple of years for his otherworldly barrel-riding abilities and his knack for landing nearly any above-the-lip maneuver he attempts. Both good qualities to have at the ever-hollow, ever-punchy waves of Keramas.

No word on whether or not Slater plans to return to Jeffreys in July-or why he keeps pulling out of ‘CT events when his foot looked to be functioning perfectly at the Founders’ Cup.