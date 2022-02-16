Behind the 2021 Olympic Scenes with Silver Medalist Kanoa Igarashi

2021 was an odd-yet-big year for Kanoa Igarashi. Coming back after a year off from Tour and also securing a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Igarashi had 12 months that most surfers dream of. Still, among the epic highs and epic waves, the young gun had some competitive losses to deal with and COVID restrictions to negotiate. His 2021 journey is documented in Red Bull’s new film, “Chapters”, filmed by Igarashi’s friend Tanner Carney. Hit play to get a behind-the-scenes look at Igarashi’s year to remember.