Believe It or Not, These Waves Are in Denmark Rippable (yet oh so frigid) set-ups have been firing recently in Scandinavia

In our little world of wave-riding, Denmark isn’t exactly a top surf destination for most workaday surfers. But that’s not for a lack of waves along the country’s frigid coastline. If you know where/when to look–and if you have access to the thickest wetsuit you can find-the small Scandinavian country can offer up a bevy of fun-looking waves on the right days.

According to local surfer and photographer Emil Fjord–whose footage you can see above and below–the coastline has been firing recently. It might not be the land of 8-foot tropical tubes, but from the right vantage point, it sure it looks fun out there.