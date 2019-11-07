The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are officially less than a month away and starting today, we’ll be announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including Best Style, Best Surfer, Battle of the Vlogs and more (click here to find out more about what to expect at this year).

We’re also inviting you to vote for every single category this year in a Fan Favorite online poll, which opens for voting on 11/18. The results of the Fan Favorite Poll won’t be included in the live show, but will be released online in the days afterward.

Now let’s get to the nominees. Today we’re announcing the lucky few nominated for men’s and women’s Best Barrel–the cream of the crop tube-riders who have pig-dogged, back-doored or threaded some of the world’s best caverns better than anyone else. Take a quick look through the nominees below and be sure to check back next week to cast your vote.

Men’s Nominees for Best Barrel

Keito Matsuoka, Pipeline

View this post on Instagram

'' WAVE OF A LIFETIME '' This week has been so special💯 Still couldn't believe it i made this wave⚡️⚡️⚡️ Super stoked🔥 I just wanna say thank you so much to @dahuiofficial @hawaiianwaterpatrol and MUCH RESPECT to All THE PIPELINE WARRIORS まさかの12点満点に総合3位！ ずっと鳥肌全開でした！ この世界の歴史あるコンテストで 2年連続このような結果を残せたことを凄く誇りに思います！ 応援してくださった皆さん 本当にありがとうございました！ 半端じゃなく神秘的な空間を チームジャパンのみんなと 経験できたことは一生忘れません！ 宝物です！ チームジャパン！！ @barreljunky @shunmurakami @kaitoohashi @taichiwakita @shinpeihoriguchi 心の底からありがとう！！ 本当に最高でした！！！ Team Japan Special Sponsor by @freaksstore_official OKUTA THE BEACH スポンサーして頂き深く感謝致します🙏🏽 #dahuibackdoorshootout #banzaipipeline #teamjapan #12pt #3rd #侍 #🇯🇵 🎥 @landonhayashi

A post shared by Keito Matsuoka (@keito_matsuoka) on

Cam Richards, Pipeline

Jack Freestone, Snapper

View this post on Instagram

This morning | @billabong | @js35

A post shared by Jack Freestone (@jackfreestone) on

Koa Rothman, Teahupo’o

Matahi Drollet, Teahupo’o (2:10)

Russell Bierke, Shipstern Bluff (14:00)

Women’s Nominees for Best Barrel

Stephanie Gilmore, Jeffrey’s Bay

View this post on Instagram

Just checkin’ you were watchin’ 😏

A post shared by Stephanie (@stephaniegilmore) on

Courtney Conlogue, Hossegor

Vahine Fierro, Teahupo’o

Tatiana Weston-Webb, Teahupo’o

Coco Ho, Backdoor (3:48)

Bethany Hamilton

