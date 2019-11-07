The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are officially less than a month away and starting today, we’ll be announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including Best Style, Best Surfer, Battle of the Vlogs and more (click here to find out more about what to expect at this year).

We’re also inviting you to vote for every single category this year in a Fan Favorite online poll, which opens for voting on 11/18. The results of the Fan Favorite Poll won’t be included in the live show, but will be released online in the days afterward.

Now let’s get to the nominees. Today we’re announcing the lucky few nominated for men’s and women’s Best Barrel–the cream of the crop tube-riders who have pig-dogged, back-doored or threaded some of the world’s best caverns better than anyone else. Take a quick look through the nominees below and be sure to check back next week to cast your vote.

Men’s Nominees for Best Barrel

Keito Matsuoka, Pipeline

Cam Richards, Pipeline

Jack Freestone, Snapper

Koa Rothman, Teahupo’o

Matahi Drollet, Teahupo’o (2:10)

Russell Bierke, Shipstern Bluff (14:00)

Women’s Nominees for Best Barrel

Stephanie Gilmore, Jeffrey’s Bay

Courtney Conlogue, Hossegor

Vahine Fierro, Teahupo’o

Tatiana Weston-Webb, Teahupo’o

Coco Ho, Backdoor (3:48)

Bethany Hamilton