The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are officially less than a month away and starting today, we’ll be announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including Best Style, Best Surfer, Battle of the Vlogs and more (click here to find out more about what to expect at this year).
We’re also inviting you to vote for every single category this year in a Fan Favorite online poll, which opens for voting on 11/18. The results of the Fan Favorite Poll won’t be included in the live show, but will be released online in the days afterward.
Now let’s get to the nominees. Today we’re announcing the lucky few nominated for men’s and women’s Best Barrel–the cream of the crop tube-riders who have pig-dogged, back-doored or threaded some of the world’s best caverns better than anyone else. Take a quick look through the nominees below and be sure to check back next week to cast your vote.
Men’s Nominees for Best Barrel
Keito Matsuoka, Pipeline
'' WAVE OF A LIFETIME '' This week has been so special💯 Still couldn't believe it i made this wave⚡️⚡️⚡️ Super stoked🔥 I just wanna say thank you so much to @dahuiofficial @hawaiianwaterpatrol and MUCH RESPECT to All THE PIPELINE WARRIORS まさかの12点満点に総合3位！ ずっと鳥肌全開でした！ この世界の歴史あるコンテストで 2年連続このような結果を残せたことを凄く誇りに思います！ 応援してくださった皆さん 本当にありがとうございました！ 半端じゃなく神秘的な空間を チームジャパンのみんなと 経験できたことは一生忘れません！ 宝物です！ チームジャパン！！ @barreljunky @shunmurakami @kaitoohashi @taichiwakita @shinpeihoriguchi 心の底からありがとう！！ 本当に最高でした！！！ Team Japan Special Sponsor by @freaksstore_official OKUTA THE BEACH スポンサーして頂き深く感謝致します🙏🏽 #dahuibackdoorshootout #banzaipipeline #teamjapan #12pt #3rd #侍 #🇯🇵 🎥 @landonhayashi
Cam Richards, Pipeline
Jack Freestone, Snapper
Koa Rothman, Teahupo’o
Matahi Drollet, Teahupo’o (2:10)
Russell Bierke, Shipstern Bluff (14:00)
Women’s Nominees for Best Barrel
Stephanie Gilmore, Jeffrey’s Bay
Courtney Conlogue, Hossegor
Vahine Fierro, Teahupo’o
Favorite moments from a couple days ago in Tahiti, Teahupo’o. Had so much fun with the best crew 🌺👌🏽// and thank you to everyone that shared and messaged me for my wave. I will try to push my self more next time 😅 .. @teahupoo @matahidrollet @tikanuismith @vincentcassel @lorenzotahiti @timpruvost @benthouard et merci pour la video @j.czerm_photography
Tatiana Weston-Webb, Teahupo’o
Depois que eu me machuquei, queria tentar mas uma vez, essa foi logo depois que eu entrei. Virei pro @andrecallado e falei “tudo valeu a pena!!!” // After I got pinned on the reef yesterday, I couldn’t stand watching perfect waves roll through and not being out there! Went back in the water, caught this wave, turned to my filmer and said “it was worth it!!!” 🤩💙🙏🏻 • @andrecallado @hdanielstudio @canaloff
Coco Ho, Backdoor (3:48)
