The holidays are all about spending time with your loved ones, scoring a few frigid waves between family gatherings and squandering the majority of your most recent paycheck on gifts to shove under the tree. To keep you entertained and stoked during the holidays next week (and to save you a few precious pennies) we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up some of the best surf films of 2019 that are completely free to the wave-obsessed masses. They won’t cost you a cent.

The creation of an epic surf movie is not an easy feat–an ever-challenging endeavor in the age of short attention spans–and as such we salute those who keep the art of surf filmmaking alive and flourishing. Each film below kept us entertained this year in the way of jaw-dropping performances and beautiful cinematic work. So kick back, grab some eggnog and enjoy some of the most entertaining surf movies this year, free of charge.