A couple of weeks ago, a series of swells blasted the Hawaiian Islands, providing locals and visitors alike with ample opportunities to score the ride(s) of their lives. It should be no surprise then that, out of all the footage to surface throughout the course of January, the clip that caused the most jaws to drop was shot on Maui and featured big-wave wrangler Billy Kemper threading a mind-bogglingly large Pe’ahi tube — a ride that will likely be remembered years from now.

Last month’s list of top-10 clips (a countdown of which you can now watch above) also features performances from the likes of Tom Lowe, who took a wild ride on an oversized Irish freight train; Kevin Schulz, who landed an insane frontside cork thing (or whatever you’d like to call it) at Waco; Mark Healey, who somehow got barreled on a left out at Waimea and much more wave-riding wizardry from around the globe.

Press play above to count down the month in surf clips, and find the full list (along with links to any associated edits) below:

1) Billy Kemper | Pe’ahi

Filmed by Arenui Frapwell

2) Tom Lowe | Ireland

Filmed by Conor Conlon

3) Matt Meola | Maui (7:59)

Filmed by Jon Spencer

4) Mark Healey | Waimea Bay

Filmed by Chiara Ferrari

5) Kevin Schulz | Waco, Texas

Filmed by Nate Laverty

6) Koa Smith | North Shore, O’ahu

Filmed by Kaisa Kawamura

7) Yago Dora | North Shore, O’ahu

Filmed by Leandro Dora

8) Parker Coffin | North Shore, O’ahu

Filmed by Dan Scott

9) Mateus Herdy | Brazil

Filmed by Ian Tavares

10) Jordy Smith | North Shore, O’ahu

Filmed by O’Neill