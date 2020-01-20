On Martin Luther King day in 2013, SURFER’s digital director, Peter Taras, joined Damien Hobgood and Josh Kerr in San Francisco to capitalize on a powerful winter swell. Days like that, where a strong swell coincides with all-day offshores, don’t happen often. Once or twice a year, maybe. That day, however, was like a good day on steroids.

“Having only been up to Ocean Beach a couple of times it’s hard for me to say if this was the ‘best ever,’” says Taras, thinking back on the day. “I will say, it seems like this was the first swell where professional surfers looked at San Francisco and moved around their schedules to surf it.”

That day Kerr and Hobgood, along with Mike Parsons and Taylor Knox, traded tubes, beatings and long hold-downs with the local crew. Parsons actually blew his eardrum, and all four spent the majority of their session humbled by the difficulty of tracking down a wave in OB’s shifting lineup, which is much Like Puerto Escondido, except way, way colder.

“I think at the time, people’s minds were blown that those dudes were in town that day,” Taras continues. “Nowadays, the feeling is probably bittersweet for the locals, with us being there to exploit the swell. But what can you say, really. That day was once in a lifetime.”

“One lasting memory I have is when it was getting dark, and a lot of the pros had been surfing all day,” Taras recalls. “Then, during the last hour of light as everyone was surfed out and headed in, the older locals filtered out into the lineup, as if they knew it was going to be massive and less crowded later. They were right. I think about that a lot. That is what surfing is all about.”

