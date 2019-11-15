The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are just a few weeks away and we’ve begun announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including Best Style, Best Surfer, Battle of the Vlogs and more (click here to find out more about what to expect at this year).

We’re also inviting you to vote for every single category this year in a Fan Favorite online poll, which opens on 11/18. The results of the Fan Favorite Poll won’t be included in the live show, but will be released online in the days afterward.

Today we’re announcing the nominees for the coveted Movie of the Year award–a category recognizing all the hard work and talent that goes into producing a full-length surf flick. While the world’s collective attention span becomes shorter and shorter in today’s digital age, the surf film still has the ability to bring crowds of stoked surfers together to hoot and holler at a movie screen. And that in itself is worth celebrating. Take a look through the nominees below and let us know who you think should take the win.

Movie of the Year Nominees

“Thank You, Mother” by Ishka Folkwell and Torren Martyn, starring Torren Martyn

“Heavy Water” by Michael Oblowitz, starring Nathan Fletcher

“Zone Frequency” by Jack Coleman, starring Bryce Young, Ryan Burch and more

“Self Discovery for Social Survival” by Chris Gentile, starring Steph Gilmore, Ellis Ericson and more

“Rolling Review” by Eddie Obrand, starring Cam Richards, Eric Geiselman and more

