Best Surf Trips Under 2 G’s: El Salvador

With protests currently raging across Nicaragua's capital city of Managua, El Salvador--which has grown increasingly safe for surf tourists over the last decade, or so--is set to leap frog its isthmus-mate to the south and land right behind Costa Rica as Central America's most convenient surf escape.

Punta Roca, and at least a dozen other waves with south facing exposure--primed for summertime Pacific Ocean energy--lies within an hour's drive of the port city of La Libertad, which is less than 30 miles from Monseñor Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in the capital city of San Salvador.

If you have limited vacation days outstanding, with variety of waves–from points capable of holding significant swell to punchy beach breaks–and a litany of accommodating surf camps keen on dropping you into prime position, El Sal is the rare kind of surf destination capable of satiating those on a time crunch. And if you're a regular foot, well... wait, you really haven't been to El Salvador, yet?

Getting There

California surfers can currently fly round-trip to San Salvador for under $550 (FYI: we found hacker fares out there for under $400), while East Coasters can get there and back from New York City airports for less than $600. Floridians meanwhile, can fly from Orlando, Miami, or Ft. Lauderdale for around $500. As always, board bag fees can be a budget buster, depending on the airline. Never fear, there are plenty of viable board rental options in and around La Libertad.

Once You're There

While there are plenty of nooks and crannies to explore along the nearly 200 miles of Pacific Coastline, your best/safest/most convenient bet is to link up with one of the renowned surf camps in and around La Libertad, most of which offer airport pickup and drop-off, all-inclusive stays and rides to and from the surf for a ridiculously reasonable price--typically under $1200 for a solo traveler, much less if you're with a group.