The WSL has announced that Bethany Hamilton and Alana Blanchard have been given wild cards to compete in the Beachwaver Maui Pro held November 25 through December 6 at Honolua Bay. The Beachwaver Pro will be former ‘CT competitor Blanchard’s first contest back since giving birth to her and pro surfer Jack Freestone’s son, Banks, last December. Hamilton will be looking for redemption after previously competing this season as a wild card in the Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore, CA where she finished in the 17th spot out of 18 competitors.

Hawaii’s Summer Macedo and Zoe McDougall have also been given wild cards to surf in the event. Three of the four Hawaiians given wild cards will be replacing Tyler Wright, Silvana Lima and Keely Andrews, who’ve all withdrawn due to injuries.

The World Title will also be determined at Honolua Bay as 6x World Champ Stephanie Gilmore, who is vying for her seventh title, is locked in a tight race with Lakey Peterson, who will be competing for her first. For every title scenario that could play out at the contest, click here. If Gilmore wins a seventh title, she’ll be tied with Layne Beachley for the record of most women’s world titles ever won.

To read the WSL’s press release, click here.