Big Boards, Big Bombies and One Aussie Named Lachie Rombouts

Lachie Rombouts isn’t a name you hear every day. Hailing from Australia, Rombouts charges oversized bombies dotting the country’s wave-laden coast–like the ones you see in O’Neill’s newest drop, “Moments”, now playing above. Click in to get acquainted with Rombouts’ oceanic pursuits, which happen to include charging 20-foot death traps.

