Earlier today in Portugal, the WSL’s first-ever tow event took place at Nazare. Ten teams of elite tow surfers took turns whipping each other into hulking, ribbed-faced, 50-foot bombs that looked terrifying, shifty and quite unpredictable — conditions that made both surfing and driving a jet ski out there extremely dangerous.

While the details of what exactly happened remain unclear at the moment, Portuguese charger Alex Botelho and his ski driver Hugo Vau found themselves in a nightmare of a situation during the last heat of the day. From a video the WSL posted on Instagram a few hours ago (below), it looks as if, when taking Botelho back out into the lineup, Vau’s ski hit an oncoming section on the inside that sent the two men and the jet ski flying into the air. They landed right in the impact zone, where it seems Botelho got pummeled by a series of waves.

According to a local news source, Botelho was pulled to the beach unconscious and was immediately sent to the hospital. The WSL released a statement a few hours after the incident stating that Botelho is in “stable condition and conscious. He will stay at the hospital for further evaluation. A heartfelt thank you to the safety and medical teams for their quick response. We are wishing Alex a full and speedy recovery.”

The world’s best big-wave surfers — including the likes of Nic Lamb, Jojo Roper and Albee Layer — reacted to the situation in the comment section of the WSL’s post by thanking the water safety team for their efforts rescuing Botelho. Layer, who is still recovering from a horrific concussion he received while surfing the big-wave event at Jaws, added “Our lives are clickbait” on the WSL’s Instagram post.

Our thoughts are with Botelho, who we hope will have a speedy recovery.