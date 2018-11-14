The World Surf League has given the Green Alert for the Nazaré Challenge to run this Friday. Which means the 26 Big Wave Tour competitors have 48 hours to get themselves to Praia Do Norte, Portugal because the event will run. “The conditions we’ve been closely tracking still look favorable for Friday. We hope to see epic waves for the surfers to paddle into in the 25-35-foot face range. The swell and the winds are expected to all come together and be very clean to kick off the Big Wave Tour season,” said Mike Parsons, WSL Big Wave Tour Commissioner.

25-35 feet may seem relatively tame by Nazaré standards, especially when its sadistic underwater canyon has produced world record holding 80-foot liquid mountains, but keep in mind the Nazaré challenge is a paddle-only competition. There’s an even larger swell expected to hit shortly after the event where many of the competitors will probably linger around to tow. Speaking of world records and tow-surfing, Rodrigo Koxa, who towed into a record breaking 80-foot monster last year has received a wild card to compete in the event.

Friday’s event will be the third Nazaré Challenge. The conditions for last season’s competition became unruly when some bad wind kicked up, within the first ten minutes of the opening heat a jersey was bloodied and a jetski was ghost-riding a wall of white wash all the way to the beach. The contest was called off for the day. Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, who looked unstoppable all event long, ended up taking the win the following day in much smaller conditions, revisit here. Luckily, the wind charts for Friday are looking much more favorable than last year with some light offshores.

2018/2019 Nazaré Challenge Round 1 Matchups:

Heat 1: Billy Kemper (HAW), Lucas Chianca (BRA), Greg Long (USA), Nathan Florence (HAW), Francisco Porcella (ITA), Antonia Silva (PRT)

Heat 2: Ian Walsh (HAW), Tom Lowe (GBR), Will Skudin (USA), Russell Bierke (AUS), João De Macedo (PRT), Rodrigo Koxa (BRA)

Heat 3: Kai Lenny (HAW), Jamie Mitchell (AUS), Natxo Gonzalez (EUK), Jojo Roper (USA), Pedro Calado (BRA), Andrew Cotton (GBR)

Heat 4: Makuakai Rothman (HAW), Alex Botelho (PRT), Grant Baker (ZAF), Nic Lamb (USA), Nic von Rupp (PRT), João Guedes (PRT)

