Of course in retrospect, every year seems like a momentous one when thinking back during the holidays. But 2018 seemed to have about a decade's worth of news packed into it in a mere 365 days. That's certainly true for the workaday, non-surf news world, but our little corner of culture had a pretty big year too. Every day, flipping on the internet machine meant you had to be prepared to read something big about something turning our surf world on its ear. From wave pools to world titles to historic advances in gender equality, 2018 was one for the books. Here are our picks for the five biggest news stories of 2018, in no particular order.

A bolt from the blue, way out from left field—pick your metaphor for a wildly unexpected event, double it, and you have the gobsmacking shock of the WSL announcing that they'd now be awarding equal prize money to the women's and men's tours. Nobody saw this coming, and it shook the entire sports world. No other international sporting league pays men and women the same amount of prize money; few expected surfing to be the first.

Love it or hate it, the Surf Ranch Pro, the first official tour event at a wave pool since Allentown's debacle back in 1985, was or look into the likely future of competitive surfing. Right? It has to be. The event went off without a hitch— once the surfers dialed the wave in properly—and it was clear how beneficial a static playing field could be in a surf contest. Whether you want to watch that kind of surf contest is still very much up for debate, but we've all moved past the event horizon now, pulled inexorably into the maw of the wave pool, and this event was the final nudge over the line.

The tour is about to get a whole lot younger. Well, after the T-1000 that is Slater finally retires next year and lets the average age drop a tick. But with Mick's retirement in 2018, the tour lost a lion, a competitor who was seemingly as ageless as Slater, and one who will surely go down as one of the five greatest competitive surfers in history. Three world titles, an impossible to replicate forehand carve, a surfer who seemed to enjoy tour life more than most, and a terrific ambassador for the sport. Surfers like Mick, and just-retired Parko, were a bridge from the Momentum Generation to the…whatever we have now generation, and a whole lot of surfers will miss them.

It's incredible that in 2018 you had your choice of at least two functioning wave pools in agriculture towns across the US that you could surf and argue about which was better. The BSR Surf Resort in Waco is a bit more rock and roll than the elegant brilliance of Slater's Surf Ranch, and was the perfect setting for a slightly more blue-collar day at a wave tank. Fresh off STAB's rowdily successful aerial contest there, bizarre word came buzzing all over the internet that a surfer had died of a terrifying brain infection he contracted after surfing the pool. Fabrizio O. Stabile, 29 years old, passed away suddenly from a freshwater-borne amoeba that attacks the brain. It was terrifying. Many of the world's best surfers had just spent days in the same pool, and for a short time after the news, there were serious questions about who might be next.

"Medina is a boss like surfing hasn't seen in a long time," said Sean Doherty after Gabby clinched his second world title last week at Pipe. There's really not a whole lot more to say than that. Gabby is unbeatable when he doesn't want to be beaten. This year's title happened without the protest of John Florence and his bum knee, but it's not clear Florence's presence would have mattered much. This was the year Medina showed, beyond doubt, that he can win at will. He's unflappable. He's otherworldly talented. He wants it. Nobody else on tour has all three of those qualities at the same level as Medina. It's his world now.