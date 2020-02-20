Billy Kemper Hospitalized after Injuring Pelvis at Moroccan Slab

This morning, big-wave wrangler and 4x Jaws Champ Billy Kemper posted a photo on Instagram of himself laid up in a hospital bed in Morocco, where for the past week or so he had been hunting down epic waves and scary death slabs with Luke Davis, Koa Smith and local charger Jerome Sahyoun.

“Overwhelmed in the amount of love and support after a pretty bad accident yesterday,” he wrote. “I wanna thank @jerome_sahyoun for everything you’ve done for me, you are my brother for life. I’ll be back stronger [than] ever.”

According to his manager, Kemper was surfing a mutant-looking North African slab when he went down hard on a wave (swipe right on his IG post above to see the sequence). The subsequent beating he received (it’s unclear whether he hit his board or the reef) left him with trauma to his lower pelvis/hip region. It seems that Kemper may have blacked out after getting pitched, as he can’t recall many details of what exactly happened.

“The wave went below sea level,” Kemper told SURFER of what he remembers. “I couldn’t keep my nose out from all the water sucking up.”

At the time of writing, Kemper is doing fine (considering) and is currently waiting to receive medical transport back to the U.S. for a final diagnosis. The required recovery time for his injuries is still unknown at this point, but if there’s anyone in the surf world capable of overcoming a setback with superhuman-like strength, it’s Kemper.

We wish Kemper a quick recovery time and tip our hats to those in the water who were able to help rescue Kemper after his injury.