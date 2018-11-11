One lucky winner will receive Bing Surfboards' new Cypress model and a $150 SURFER Gear shopping spree

SURFER Magazine and our friends at Bing Surfboards want to send you careening down the line on their new model, The Cypress, so we’re giving one away to a lucky winner. Not only that, we’re also hooking that lucky winner up with a $150 gift card for a SURFER Gear online shopping spree. Enter to win below!

To watch Bing Surfboards ambassador Kahana Kalama tuck into some Indo lefts on The Cypress, click here.

To browse SURFER Gear’s full collection, featuring tees with some of our magazine’s most iconic covers, click here.

Good luck!



