This weekend on May 4th and 5th, The Boardroom International Surfboard Show returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The surfboard fondle-fest showcases the work of various wave-riding crafters, from the hand shapers who do everything in-house to the high-volume industrious manufacturers.

Activities include laminating demonstrations and tricks of the trade, a demo where attendees can surf the boards on display, an auction, a shape-off, a tribute to this year’s Icon of Foam honoree Marc Andreini and much more.

Here’s more information about the upcoming Boardroom Show: