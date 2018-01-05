Body of Missing Surfer Found Near Sunset Cliffs

Earlier this morning around 6 A.M., a 56-year-old surfer was reported missing in the Sunset Cliffs area near Point Loma. The victim’s friend said that the two had been surfing in the dark, trading three-to-four foot waves just before sun-up, when his friend took off on a wave and disappeared.

According to Fox 5 News, emergency crews immediately responded and at 6:49 A.M, lifeguards found the man near the shore, unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to the nearest lifeguard headquarters in Mission Bay and was administered CPR for over 30 minutes. Unfortunately, the surfer was unable to be revived and passed away before being taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner, where cause of death will be identified.

According to his friend, the 56-year-old man was an experienced surfer. Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

