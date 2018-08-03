SURFER and HSS partner to create a new surf demo in Huntington Beach to be held on August 25th, 2018

SURFER Magazine and Huntington Surf & Sport are bringing a new free surf demo event to the famous Sea Legs at the Beach in Huntington Beach, CA. The inaugural event, Bolsa Chica Water Days, is free and open to the public, allowing surfers to come out and demo the latest in surfboard shapes, designs and products. Hosted by Huntington's own Brett Simpson, the all-ages single-day event also includes music, vendor sampling, and prize giveaways, with beer, wine, and food available from the SeaLegs kitchen and bar.

“Huntington Surf & Sport is super excited and super stoked to be partnering with SURFER on the Bolsa Chica Water Days demo event! It's going to be a great time for the family, friends, and everyone! We've ordered up some fun surf and nice weather and hope to see you there!” – Aaron Pai & the HSS Family

Participating brands at Bolsa Chica Water Days will feature their latest designs and products, showcasing new technology, and most importantly, allowing attendees the chance to try before they buy. Confirmed brands for the August 25th event include: Billabong, Brew Dr Kombucha, CORE Nutrition, Firewire Surfboards, Futures Fins, Harmless Harvest, High Brew Coffee, Huntington State Beach Junior Lifeguard Association, Huntington Surf & Sport, Isurus, JS Industries, Oakley, Quiksilver, Roxy, St. Archer Brewing Company, Surfer Magazine...with many more still to be added!

The free and open to the public event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday August 25, 2018 with board and accessory demos available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the St Archer beer sales and onsite retail sales will benefit the event's non-profit community partner, The Huntington State Beach Junior Lifeguard Association.

Bolsa Chica Water Days wouldn't be possible without it's generous sponsors and partners. Big thanks to Huntington Surf & Sport, SURFER, St. Archer Brewing Company, Huntington State Beach Junior Lifeguard Association, and SeaLegs At The Beach for their generous support.

For updates, details, and more, visit surfermag.com