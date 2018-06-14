Bombshell News: The Backdoor Shootout May Be Back!

Honolulu’s ABC affiliate is reporting good news for fans of the world’s best surf contest--the Backdoor Shootout is (maybe) back on.

Earlier this spring, Da Hui’s permit was denied by the brass at the City and County of Honolulu Parks and Recreation Department. But, just yesterday, these delicious words were plastered across the internet and island TV screens by KITV 4 news:

“On June 6, 2018, Department of Parks and Recreation awarded Hui O He’e Nalu a total of four competition days for the waiting period of January 4-16, 2019 at ‘Ehukai Beach Park after another applicant withdrew their application.

With respect to the Hui’s Contested Case Hearing, the City believes that the hearing is now moot and has filed a motion to vacate. Said motion is currently pending.”

Do you feel that sense of relief?

But, this phrase is interesting: “after another applicant withdrew their application.”

Da Hui says they’re already “in the planning stages” for the 2019 event. Let the countdown begin.