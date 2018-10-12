Nearly two weeks ago BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas closed its doors while the Center for Disease Control tested for Naegleria Fowleri, aka “The Brain-eating Amoeba.” The tests were sparked by New Jersey surfer Fabrizio Stabile’s death from the extremely rare amoeba after visiting the park.

A report containing the results of the CDC’s testing of BSR Cable Park’s water for N. fowleri was released today by Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. The report states that although the N. fowleri itself was not detected in the Surf Resort (wave pool), it was identified in the Cable Park. The report also states, “A New Jersey resident who had visited BSR this summer died after contracting the disease. Epidemiologic and environmental assessment indicates that exposure likely occurred at this facility.” Read the full report here.

Despite not finding the N. fowleri in the wavepool itself, the report showed that a presence of fecal indicator organisms, high turbidity (cloudiness), low free chlorine levels, and other ameba that occur along with N. fowleri were found in the water. These are all conditions that are favorable to N. fowleri growth.

Nowhere does the report say that BSR Cable Park was in violation of any type of health codes. The report states that, “The Cable Park may remain open to the general public because the risk of exposure to N. fowleri is considered the same as any other natural bodies of freshwater and is not amenable to treatment.”

BSR Cable Park owner, Stuart Parsons, stated in a press release following the CDC report’s release that the park will remain closed until March, 2019 while a state-of-the-art water filtration system is installed. The press release also states that BSR Surf Resort will have “clear, blue, clean water” when it reopens and that they’re committed to setting the highest standards standards for safety.