Brett Barley, Eli Olson, and Torrey Meister Score Heaving Tubes in Mainland Mex

The O’Neill trio that is Brett Barley, Eli Olson, and Torrey Meister ain’t scared of heaving tubes. In fact, they’ve got an unsatisfiable penchant for traveling the world to find said heaving tubes. In episode 7 of “Strike Missions”, the hard-charging group of tube fiends jaunted southward to mainland Mex to go toe-to-toe with a heavy, sand-bottomed beachie that mesmerizes the world’s most fearless. Hit play above to watch Barley, Olson, and Meister thread Mexican drainers.