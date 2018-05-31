Bruce Irons: Andy Wanted to Destroy Slater in Heats

Teton Gravity Research’s film “Andy Irons: Kissed by God” premieres TONIGHT, May 31st, at over 500 theaters nationwide. For tickets and more info, visit TetonGravity.com/Andy.

In making “Andy Irons: Kissed by God,” the directors Steve and Todd Jones accumulated hours of emotional footage of Andy’s family members, friends and competitors speaking frankly about the impact Andy made on their lives. Andy's brother Bruce, his wife Lyndie, Joel Parkinson, Nathan Fletcher, Sunny Garcia, Kelly Slater and more, sat down for the camera and let the stories and tears flow.

In this clip, Bruce Irons talks about Andy's deep rivalry with and respect for Kelly Slater. At one point, Bruce slips and refers to Andy's personality in the present tense. It's a powerful moment, and a reminder of how raw the emotions surrounding Andy's passing still are.

Each Thursday SURFER will be featuring these gems and outtakes in celebration of the film. They touch on the complexities of bipolar disorder, addiction and his incredible surfing talent, all told by those who laughed and cried along with him.