Breaking: Caio Ibelli Breaks Foot, Is Out of Margaret River

The injured competitor will be replaced by either Jack Robinson or Jerome Forrest

By

The World Surf League has reported that Caio Ibelli broke his foot in a warm-up session at Main Break and will not be able to compete in the contest. Western Australian residents Jack Robinson and Jerome Forrest will surf in a 25-minute heat for Ibelli’s spot. The winner will surf against Owen Wright and Miguel Pupo in round one.

According to Ibelli’s Instagram, the big straight-air above is the maneuver that resulted in the broken foot. The severity of Ibelli’s injury and recovery time is still unknown. We wish Ibelli a speedy and full recovery.

Stay tuned for more details.

