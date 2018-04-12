Breaking: Caio Ibelli Breaks Foot, Is Out of Margaret River

The World Surf League has reported that Caio Ibelli broke his foot in a warm-up session at Main Break and will not be able to compete in the contest. Western Australian residents Jack Robinson and Jerome Forrest will surf in a 25-minute heat for Ibelli’s spot. The winner will surf against Owen Wright and Miguel Pupo in round one.

According to Ibelli’s Instagram, the big straight-air above is the maneuver that resulted in the broken foot. The severity of Ibelli’s injury and recovery time is still unknown. We wish Ibelli a speedy and full recovery.

Stay tuned for more details.