Canada is a Cold-Water Heaven

Canadian surfer Pete Devries thrives in bitterly cold conditions and a suffocatingly thick wetsuit. As a native of the Great White North, Devries and his friend/photographer Jeremy Koreski have explored nearly every nook and cranny along the country’s coastlines and have amassed more coldwater footage than just about any other surfer on the planet. In the edit above, brought to you by Arc-teryx, Devries and Koreski let you ride shotgun on their latest mission around Vancouver Island. Hit play to marvel at the beauty and brilliance of Canada’s frigid shores.