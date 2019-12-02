Yesterday, during a grey day at Honolua Bay, Carissa Moore, Lakey Peterson and Caroline Marks all paddled out in Round 1 of the lululemon Maui Pro with one goal in mind: to maneuver their way to the finals and claim that big metal trophy belonging to the 2019 World Champ. But thanks to a recovered Tyler Wright–who returned to competition this week after a 17-month-long battle with health issues and quickly knocked Lakey Peterson out of the title race in the Round of 16–there were only two contenders left standing on finals day.

This morning it was all about Carissa, who was gunning after her 4th world title, and Caroline, the 17-year-old grom who was trying her darndest make history by becoming the youngest surfer to become a World Champ.

If Carissa lost during the quarterfinals of the Maui Pro today, the gate would have been left wide open for Caroline to claim the title. Would’ve been a tall order, sure, considering Caroline had to make the finals to force a surf-off, or win the whole shebang outright. But when Carissa opened up her quarterfinal performance with the trademark, heavy-footed railwork she’s known for (and a quick bit of tube time), it was clear Riss had no intention of walking away from Honolua Bay today without a 4th world title to her name. Despite the Bay being somewhat inconsistent and lully, Carissa managed to keep busy in the opening minutes of the heat, putting up a couple of mid-range scores to keep Nikki van Dijk in catch-up mode, until laying down two 8-point rides to seal the deal. Winning that quarterfinal heat put her one step closer to hoisting that chunk of metal over her head.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller

Unfortunately for Caroline, the grom had to beat Steph Gilmore–one of the winningest (and most stylish) surfers of all time–in order to keep the race alive. Despite firing off backside hacks that would make surfing’s most talented goofyfoots shed a collective tear of approval, and even gaining a slight lead over Steph at one point, Caroline was left chasing a near-excellent-range score in the dying minute.

When the clock ticked towards zero and it looked like Caroline had officially bowed out of the title race, Barton Lynch found Carissa Moore in the athlete’s area, overwhelmed with the emotion. “I was expecting a semifinal heat with her (Caroline), so I was just trying to control the emotions,” Carissa told Barton, choking back tears. “This has not only been a year’s work but three years of growing and learning. Everything from here on out is cherry on top.”

[Stay tuned for a full recap of finals day from our resident ‘CT correspondent Sean Doherty.]