Welcome back to the fourth installment of “AMA From More Than 6-Feet Away”, SURFER’s new interview series wherein the world’s best surfers answer questions submitted by fans via social media in an effort to keep our little surf community well-connected in this time of social-distancing. In this episode, four-time World Champ and owner of one of the best forehand wraps in the biz Carissa Moore responds to your inquiries about everything from her favorite stop on tour to her most memorable tube ride to who’d she like to go on a Mentawai boat trip with–if, you know, the world wasn’t under indefinite lockdown.

