Last night, the freshly-crowned four-time world champ Carissa Moore took to Instagram to drop a bit of a bombshell on the competitive surfing world: she’ll be taking a year off from World Tour competition in 2020, with plans to return in 2021. She will still be representing Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“This is something that I have given a lot of thought,” said Moore in her post. “If I learned anything about myself the past few years, it’s that I am a 100%, all in person. I have dedicated the last ten years of my life to competing at the highest level and want to continue to do that well into my thirties. I realize how fortunate I am to do something I love everyday and as a career. This break is a press refresh so that I can come back to the tour happier and more excited than ever in 2021.”

Moore has been chasing ratings points around the globe for 9 months out of each year for the past 10 years, and there have been as many lows as highs for the four-time champ. In an interview with the WSL’s Dave Prodan for “The Lineup” podcast, Moore says that she actually made this decision a year and a half ago in 2018 after the J-Bay event, a time she calls one of the lowest of her career. She made up her mind to commit 100 percent to one more title run, then give herself an opportunity to recharge the ‘ol competitive, emotional, spiritual batteries. If you look at the year-end rankings for 2019, clearly the first part of the plan has worked out pretty well.

So what is Queen Riss going to be doing with her year off? Well, a lot, as you might imagine. Moore said that she’ll be expanding her Moore Aloha foundation, which creates programs for empowering young women, as well as working on a film project, going on surf trips and improving her surfing (a downright terrifying prospect for her competition in 2021).

With Moore’s departure, Amuro Tsuzuki will gain entry to the 2020 Tour roster, and she’ll be the first female Japanese surfer in history to do so. As for the other 16 surfers making up the roster, well, if they ever wanted a world title, 2020 suddenly seems like the best possible year to go for it.

Check out Moore’s full post below: