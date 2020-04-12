On her 18th birthday a couple of months ago, future U.S. Olympian Caroline Marks was treated to the best birthday present a goofy-footed talent could ask for: barrels galore at one of the world’s best lefthand reef breaks. To celebrate her passage into adulthood, the young phenom went on a strike mission to Tahiti with the goal of scoring Chopes. And score she did. While the trip marked her first time getting spit out of Teahupo’o drainers, Marks’ performance at the wave was anything but amateur. Click play on the edit above to watch Marks clock in some tropical tube time during her inaugural trip to Tahiti.