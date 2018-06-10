If you find yourself in San Clemente this summer (most likely lured by a certain cobblestone A-frame just west of the 5 freeway), do yourself a favor and take detour to the Surfing Heritage and Culture Center. The SHACC houses some of the most awe-inspiring artifacts from surfing’s past (including 800 boards, some of which were Duke Kahanamoku’s personal logs) and regularly hosts temporary exhibits for visitors. This summer they’ve curated an exhibit called “Women Making Waves,” honoring Hawaiian legend Rell Sunn and World Champions Joyce Hoffman, Lisa Anderson and Steph Gilmore.

The show will be running through the end of summer and will feature photographs, archival footage and trophies, boards and keepsakes owned or once owned by the four distinguished women. “Women surfers are incredibly strong and exceptionally beautiful,” says Women Making Waves committee member Jericho Poppler. “The struggle with anything like this is narrowing it down to four honorees. There are no shortage of women that could have been honored here, and SHACC has plans to honor more women at future gala events, but we had to start somewhere, and Joyce, Rell, Lisa and Steph are all worthy and were at the top of the list when we finished the voting/selection process.”

To further celebrate Sunn and Co., the SHACC is also putting on a gala–a fancy shindig held at The Ranch in Laguna Beach where, with the purchase of a ticket, you can wine and dine with all the honorees (Rell’s daughter, Jan, will be there on her behalf). The event will start at 6:30 PM on June 22nd, commencing with a silent auction, then moving onto dinner and awards.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, click here. And if you can’t make the event, you can still make a pit-stop at the SHACC on your next trip to Lowers and take a moment to applaud some of the most amazing women in surfing.