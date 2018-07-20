@surfjournalist is a surf-comedy phoenix from the social-media ashes

In case you missed it, acerbic surf blogger and occasional author of cocaine-themed books, Chas Smith, once had an absurdly-funny Instagram account called @reportsfromhell. The premise of that account was simple: pair ridiculous Internet memes with one-liner captions related to surfing and BAM--laughs aplenty.

Unfortunately for Smith (and his 188k followers), Instagram up and deleted his account a few weeks back for some kind of breach of terms. However, from the ashes of @reportsfromhell, a phoenix hath risen. Smith is back to Instagram rabble-rousing with @surfjournalist, which is taking a slightly different approach, this time inserting bizzaro surfspeak into photos of celebrities and politicians.

Find some of the highlights below, and follow @surfjournalist for a few laughs before that account is, in all likelihood, also deleted.

