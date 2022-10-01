Check Out the Trailer (And Premieres) of "Facing Monsters"

“‘Facing Monsters’ digs deep into the psyche of West Australian surfer Kerby Brown, a man whose connection with the ocean runs as deep as his love for his family,” runs the description of the new must-see documentary, the trailer of which you can now watch above. “Far more than just a surfing story, it’s an unapologetic musing into the essence of Kerby and his family as we join them on his quest to ride a ferocious slab wave in the deep Southern Ocean that no one on the planet has surfed before.”

If that description makes you click above, then be sure to see the full film by checking into one of the worldwide premieres (find your closest location here).