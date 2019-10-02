“China and surfing could not seem further apart,” writes Nicolas “Nik” Zanella, who has authored a groundbreaking new book about the history of surfing in China titled “Children of the Tide: An exploration of surfing in Dynastic China” (edited by Sam Bleakley and out now in print and on Kindle). “How,” Zanella posits, “do the breathing techniques of Taiji, the flow of Daoism and the pragmatic values of Confucianism relate to a sport that has created kowabunga handshakes and the stereotypical stoned Californian surfer dude?”

Surprisingly, Zanella (who has spent years in China and now coaches surfing there) discovered wave-riding has been practiced–and in some cases documented–in China for at least 1,000 years.

A frequent contributor to “Surfer’s Path” and a longtime surf-history buff, the Italian-born Zanella had a chance encounter with a relief at a Buddhist monastery depicting a group of surfers years ago. Created in the 19th-century, the bas relief showed wave-riding decades before surfing was exported from Hawaii to California.

With the hooks set, Zanella went looking for what many described to him as the “Children of the Tide,” those who were known to ride the waves created by tidal bores in Hangzhou. The result of Zanella’s search is a fantastic book that upends our understanding of the history of surfing in China. We caught up with the author and asked him about “The Children of the Tide” and how China’s surf history is reverberating today.

Can you talk about the relief that you saw (or were turned on to) that depicts “surfing buddhas”, and the significance of that illustration? Kind of upends our understanding of the history of surfing in China, right?

In 2006 I went on a trek from Hainan Island, in the far south of China, to the Everest base camp in Tibet and I visited several Buddhist monasteries along the way. I was reconstructing the route of the Monkey King in Journey to the West from what he called “the southern ocean”, (the South China Sea), to the Himalayas. In Kunming (Yunnan Province) I was attracted by the Qiongzhu temple, the first Zen monastery pilgrims would encounter entering China from India along the Silk Road, 360 miles from the closest beach. You can imagine my surprise when I walked into the Precious Hall of The Great Hero to see 30 figures riding a green-blue wave, performing maneuvers and standing on top of mythological animals. A few steps further into the corridor and my gaze fell on the eyes of the central figure of the installation: a surfer, in a perfect sideways stance, riding a shoulder-high left-hander on a fish-like board, with a stoked grin on his face. The bas relief was dated 1880, decades before surfing could bridge the gap between Polynesia and the West. I concluded that this must have been a totally different beginning. I spoke with the abbott who knew almost nothing about modern surfing but gave me the Chinese name of the activity: Nong Chao Er (弄潮儿), which translates as “Children of the Tide”. He suggested I go look for them in Hangzhou, one of the ancient capitals. This was the starting point of my research.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zanella

Were there resources available to help you with your research? I don’t imagine there are many comprehensive histories of surfing in China out there.

Researching surfing through 5,000 years of Chinese history was a challenge. Almost nothing existed. The word “surf” entered the English vocabulary only in 1685 and was likely an alteration of a Sanskrit word “suffe” meaning “coastline” familiar to Portuguese traders along the coast of India. For centuries “surf” only indicated the area where waves broke, not the act of riding them. Most Chinese don’t speak/write/read English, hence the word “surfing” was meaningless. I had to start from another set of words, namely “Nong Chao”, translatable as “playing with the tide” and “Ta Lang”, meaning “treading waves”. I started researching and translating such occurrences through poems and dynastic chronicles. The first important trace I found was contained in a Dynastic Chronicle dated 1290 penned by author 周密 Zhou Mi. It read:

“hundreds of brave watermen from Wu, with unfastened hair and tattoos, holding ten colored flags, racing to the water at the sound of drums. They paddle against the flow, towards the oncoming waves, appearing and disappearing among the leviathan waves … Then they leap up, and perform a hundred maneuvers without getting the tail of their flags even slightly wet”.

Note that the word for “stand up” (立 li) is very similar to the Hawaiian petroglyph of a surfer and unmistakably means “standing up on something flat”.

Can you talk about the process of researching this book? Where did you go? Who were some people who served as crucial resources?

I started with Hangzhou, located on the delta of the Qiantang River some 150km south of Shanghai. Not only was it the capital of Southern Song Dynasty; around the 13th century it was the most advanced and populous city on the planet. Marco Polo visited it and was blown away by its size and sophistication. I took countless trips there over 10 years, visiting museums, libraries and talking to historians and fishermen. A turning point came in 2016, when I was invited to a symposium in Hangzhou where experts in Chinese river culture gave me some contemporary essays on the cultural value of the activity. This helped me cast light on some of the terms I was encountering in the old texts. You have to consider that Chinese is possibly the hardest language to learn to speak, read and write. Translating essays and books, even modern ones, takes a long time for any foreigner. Sometimes even my wife, who is Chinese and has a degree in history, had a hard time helping me.

The book describes a glory-days period in Chinese surfing, where surfers were invited to perform in front of Emperors. What kind of surfing are we talking about? What kind of equipment was being ridden and how prevalent was the practice?

I could not find precise description of boards in the documents I analyzed. The main surfing Buddha in Kunming is riding on a carp-shaped board. I found other similar evidence in the 10000 Buddhas temple in Hong-Kong. One poem talks about “logs”, others talk about riding on the “sacred fish”, namely a big-head carp typical of the Hangzhou delta and sacred to the God of the Tide.

You have to understand that the Wu people (the surfers so to say) didn’t leave any written account of their own. All we have has been written by state dignitaries and poets using the very codified, and often sterile, language of the elites. A little bit like when the mainstream press tries to talk about surfing without having a specific lingo.

I had the chance to discuss their equipment recently with artisan shaper Tom Wegener, an expert on traditional wooden boards. He has researched wooden crafts for years. We analyzed the visual evidence and came up with the theory that they were riding a smaller version of Olo boards, thick finless wooden boards. We inferred this from the tail wake depicted and from the shape of the boards. This was then confirmed by interviews I conducted along the river itself.

The activity of Treading Waves was banned very early, but the Wu people from the area have been secretly surfing on traditional equipment until the late 1980s, totally unaffected by our version of the sport. I had the chance to speak with a few of them during the Battle at the Silver Dragon, the event organized by Peter Townend every year in Hangzhou. They confirmed that they rode solid boards made of China Fir, a giant evergreen conifer (Cunninghamia lanceolata), sometimes called China cedar. They say that the boards were about 10-feet long and had gunny nose and tail. They had no fins and, in modern times, they rode mainly prone and that only the most skilled of them could stand up. The activity was still called 踏浪 Ta Lang like in ancient times and it was enjoyed by young strong guys from the sound side of the river (the Wu side), confirming the dynastic chronicles of the 13th century.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zanella

So Hangzhou’s tidal bore features heavily in the history of Chinese surfing (I was blown away to read that it breaks something like 100 times per year). Can you talk about your trip to that wave and share a bit about the experience?

The Silver Dragon is the Mount Everest of tidal waves. It breaks surprisingly often. Our first trip was a pretty tragic experience. In 2007, together with Callahan we organized a survey of the islands off the Hangzhou Delta, namely the Shengsi and Zhoushan archipelagos, exposed both to summer typhoons and NE monsoon swells. After that we caught up with bore expert Antony Colas, who was supposed to organize our attempt to surf the tide in Hangzhou. When we got there we quickly found out that Antony had no permits, no jet ski, and that the police were already on us. Entering the river is strictly illegal as thousands of people have died over the years just by getting too close to the bore. We collected info on bathymetry from local fishermen and tried anyway. Police caught us and we nearly got deported. But I don’t want to spoil the book too much. Those chapters are quite entertaining.

Surfing is becoming increasingly popular in China. What does the future of Chinese surfing look like?

China is probably supporting surfing more than any other nation has ever done in the history of the sport. It’s growing fast, especially after it became an Olympic sport. There are wave pools being built, national and regional teams that train 24-7, 365 and many foreign coaches like me, hired full-time to get the level to western standards as fast as possible. Chinese surfers are exploring their own coastline like we did in Italy back in the ‘80s, forging a new lingo and building a peculiar relationship with waves. I get lots of impulsive remarks every time I talk about China. ‘Think how crowded it’s gonna get’, ‘they are stealing the soul of our sport’, ‘they will never make it’–remarks coming out of sheer ignorance and fear. They love surfing exactly like you and me. Wave riding doesn’t belong to any culture, it has been practiced by coastal communities since prehistoric times also in South America, West Africa, Papua, India, Indonesia and China. Wave riding is about utilizing the energy of the waves for recreational reasons. No one should claim exclusivity on it, nor mock other cultures for picking it up.

[If you’d like to read “Children of the Tide” in its entirety, click here or here.]