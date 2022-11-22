Coldwater Explorers Pete Devries and Ian Fontaine Find Righthander Gold in "Bacan"

Leave it to Canadian ripper Pete Devries to find a righthanded wedge in the middle of a nation dotted with mile-long lefts. For the making of the most recent Manera expedition, Devries met up with Frenchman Ian Fontaine very, very south of the equator to sore some empty surf. Empty waves they did find–some of which aren’t the kind of fare you’d expect to see along Chile’s coast. Hit play and enjoy.