It's been nearly a year since Joel Tudor's Duct Tape Festival held its first-ever all-female invitational at the U.S. Open in Huntington Beach–and more than a year since Tudor invited a new crop of adolescents to compete in the Basque Country event. And now, with 17-year-old Kaniela Stewart edging out a men's field of Duct Tape vets and former champs this week in Portugal and Chloe Calmon earning her second title, overcoming a crop of 16 of the best female loggers in the world, it's clear that a sea change in the classic logging scene is underfoot.

Nearly a dozen years after the inaugural Duct Tape Invitational, the Vans-sponsored event has inspired a slew of copy cat contests around the globe, while Tudor's traveling contest has grown into a multi-day celebration of surf culture. As the Duct Tape Festival has carried the torch of classic longboarding across continents, a new generation of loggers has been showing up and standing out.

In Portugal this week, it was the emerging contingent of female loggers that stole the show. The Brazilian Chloe Calmon pocketed her second Duct Tape title in a row, taking down Californians Karina Rozunko and Makala Smith, as well as Reunion Island multi-hyphenate, the surfer-singer-model Justine Mauvin, in the women’s final.

On the men's side, the youth movement was in full swing, as teens Kaimana Takayama and Kaniela Stewart claimed second and first place, respectively, over former Duct Tape Champs Al Knost and Troy Mothershead. Stewart, who a little more a week ago, won $6K after finishing atop a field of 80-plus surfers at Playa La Saladita's Mexi Log Fest, continued on his tear, earning first place (and $8K) due in large part to his uncanny ability to hang-ten through the most critical sections.

We'll undoubtedly be hearing more from Stewart and Calmon in the years to come. And we’ll have more from Portugal in the coming days. For now, take a behind-the-scenes look at the event in the gallery below, shot entirely by photographer Pedro Mestre.