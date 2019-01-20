The Santa Barbara area surf community is reporting that Chris Brown, a standout at Rincon and pretty much any right-breaking wall in Southern California, has passed away. In the mid-90s, Brown was a stalwart of the PSAA Tour after spending a couple middling years as a World Tour pro. By the early 2000s, Brown was a regular at big-wave breaks throughout California.
After his pro career ended, Brown became a fisherman in the Santa Barbara area, still tearing apart Rincon whenever it broke.
Details are non-existent at this point. Keith Malloy initially posted a message on his Instagram account this morning. Shaun Tomson also tweeted out a message. Brown was 48.
We are going to miss your big smile and enthusiasm CB. I really looked up to Chris Brown as a youngster, he was one of the only guys that could beat @kellyslater in the late 80s and early 90s. He went on to charge Mavericks and become a Commercial fishermen… what a legend. Thanks for your friendship over the years Brahda. Ps. I have no details on what happened.
Just heard the sad news about the passing of Santa Barbara legend Chris “Wraparound” Brown. The entire surf community sends out prayers to his family and friends. I will always remember his huge smile, magnetic warmth and that beautiful wraparound cutback. RIP @cisurfboards pic.twitter.com/4d9iMQ4ghC
— Shaun Tomson (@shauntomson) January 20, 2019
