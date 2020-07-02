I don’t think I’ve ever said these words before, but what did a typical day look like for you in space?

You know, it was pretty similar to how days look here with people working from home in stay-at-home isolation with no commute [laughs]. We had 12-hour workdays that were scheduled down to the 5-minute increment. Our day was so regimented — we were constantly working on specific tasks that were laid out in advance on a very strict time frame. That included anything from the maintenance of the space station to the main purpose why we were there — which is doing science that can only be done in microgravity and also testing new technologies for going deeper into space exploration. We’re going back to the moon right now with a mission called Artemis and we’re going to take those technologies and go even further on to explore Mars. And, of course, our days included some of the regular stuff — exercise, cleaning, occasionally doing a spacewalk [when astronauts don their spacesuits and leave the space station] or doing experiments using the robotic arm. In the morning we could wake up and do a very technical science experiment and by the end of the day we’re working on fixing the toilet.

Photo Credit: Christina Koch

I imagine it took a while for your body to adjust to microgravity once you got up there — what are some surprising ways that microgravity has an effect on your body and your daily activities?

When many people get to microgravity, some common things people experience are motion sickness, back pain, and also headaches. I didn’t have those, but I did feel like my head was really full all the time, like the sensation you have when you’re doing a handstand. It’s also strange orienting in 3 dimensions at first when there is no real difference between the ceiling and the floor. We have equipment and stowage on all surfaces, so sometimes when working on the ceiling, about halfway through you might suddenly feel like you’re actually working on the floor and it takes a second to realize how you’re oriented. After a while, your brain starts to map out in all dimensions and the sensation of station “flipping” doesn’t happen as much. For me, sleeping was better in microgravity than on the ground because it was so comfortable and peaceful while floating. For eating, microgravity makes you feel full differently because the food doesn’t go to the bottom of your stomach, so most people don’t feel as hungry at first and have to keep track of calories to make themselves eat enough.