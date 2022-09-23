Two of the best ever going left (Clay Marzo, obviously, and one Mason Ho) met up at Desert Point recently to trade waves with each other. The two grew up in the same circle and continue to thrive off each other’s energy to this day. Hit play above to watch Marzo and Mason go toe for toe in Lombok.

Clay Marzo Trades Waves with Mason Ho at Desert Point

