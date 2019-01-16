Drawing from SURFER’s “Clips of the Month” series, here’s a (very arguable) list of the “Clips of the Year.” No matter how you slice it, 2018 was an incredible trip around the sun for surfing, and each clip will attest to that.

Do you think it’s a coincidence that in a year where wave pool technology continued to make leaps and bounds that Skeleton Bay managed to produce one of the most flawless waves ever caught on film? The wave can be interpreted as Mother Nature’s scoff to man’s attempt at what she’s perfected over thousands of years. Or it can just be enjoyed as the drool rolls down your chin during its viewing, again, and again. Either way, the Namibian screamer that spat rainbows occupies the top spot in 2018’s “Clips of the Year.”

Hit play to watch the ten best clips above and click the links on the list below for each one’s full-length counterpart. Thanks to all the surfers and filmmakers that helped make 2018 an incredible year for surfing and cheers to 2019.

#1 Koa Smith | Skeleton Bay

Filmed by Chris Rogers

#2 Kai Lenny | Pe'ahi

Filmed by Ryan Johnson

#3 Ramon Navarro | Cloudbreak

Filmed by Taylor Curran

#4 Noa Deane | North Point, Western Australia

Filmed by Mikey Mallalieu

#5 Albee Layer | Maui

Filmed by Dan Norkunas

#6 Naxto Gonzales | Nazaré

Filmed by Jon Aspuru

#7 Cam Richards | Pipeline

Filmed by Nate Leal

#8 Matt Meola | Maui

Filmed by Dan Norkunas

#10 Billy Kemper | Pe'ahi

Filmed by WSL