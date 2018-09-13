Next month, during the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro France, the WSL will be hosting the Red Bull Airborne Contest-the specialty aerial event you’ve (likely) been waiting for. And the list of invitees is stacked with high-flying talent. Just take a look at the competitors yourself:

Albee Layer (HAW)

Chippa Wilson (AUS)

Mikey Wright (AUS)

Noa Deane (AUS)

Matt Meola (HAW)

Mason Ho (HAW)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Yago Dora (BRA)

Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Jordy Smith (ZAF)

Eric Geiselman (USA)

Hector Santa Maria (PRI)

Kalani David (HAW)

Jack Freestone (AUS)

There are, however, two extra spots left for wildcards, which will be chosen based on submissions-meaning that if you’re an underground aerial innovator with strong ACLs and tough ankles, you might have a shot at competing on the big stage against some of the best air guys in the game. All you have to do is upload your two best clips–featuring one backside air and one frontside air–via this site.

No sloppy landings or forced credit card airs will make the cut–especially with aerial legends like Jason “Ratboy” Collins, Taj Burrow, Timmy Curran and event director Josh Kerr acting as judges. Oh, and word to the teenagers: one wildcard slot will be given to someone under the age of 18, the other to anyone of any age. So go forth and find your best footage–you’ve only got a couple more days to enter.