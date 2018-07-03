The long and speedy right point provides the speed and Coffin exudes the power and flow

If J-Bay is an exposer of flaws, Conner Coffin’s sure are hard to find in this four-minute edit of searing top-to-bottom rail work, the latest installment of Jason Baffa’s “Lost Reels.”

Coffin has an affinity for the famed walls of J-Bay. “It’s such a great canvas for trying out different equipment, you can really feel your board and feel your rails. You’ve got so much speed to try different turns and take different lines,” Coffin says.

This short was filmed by cinematographer Ryan Perry, edited by Jason Baffa Films, and made possible in part by Zio Baffa Organic Wines and SURFER Magazine.