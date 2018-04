“My Name is John” is the title of the new John John Florence edit. Is the title the latest attempt by the reigning world champion to shed the extra “John?” If so, the attempt is futile.

Though most of the clips in this edit were posted sporadically through out the winter, the edit as a whole is a nice compilation for them to live in one place and in 4k. There’s also a few seconds of Florence looking very comfortable on a Pe’ahi bomb.

Filmed and edited by Antonio Valverde.