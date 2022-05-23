Craig Anderson and Papa Dane Are Back With Another Surf Movie

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Dane Reynolds and the Former crew produce a film. But back they are and with another banger, as per usual. “System is Yours” (edited by Dane himself) is 16-ish minutes of hi-fi shredding by the likes of Reynolds, Craig Anderson, Benny Howard, Kaito Ohashi and Andrew Doheny throughout Australia, Central America, Hawaii and Mex. Hit play above to blast your eyeballs with system-jolting surfing.